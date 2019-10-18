Geisinger to Open Wellness Center

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Replacing vacant store-fronts with doctors’ offices.

There was a big announcement from Geisinger Health Systems. It will be placing a medical facility inside the Marketplace at Steamtown. Geisinger plans to invest nearly $21 million into a new orthopedics and sports medicine facility.

It will take-up an 83,000 square-foot section of the marketplace. The re-location will bring services like wound care, physical and occupational therapy, rehabilitation programs and more while adding new services like orthopedic spine, pediatrics and urgent care, physical medicine, medicine and rehabilitation services, wellness and employee health.

The move downtown allows the medical provider to consolidate its Olive Street Outpatient Orthopedics services in the city to under one roof.

Geisinger says the new location will have better access to parking, bus routes, and a central location near Geisinger’s Commonwealth School Of Medicine and Geisinger C-M-C.