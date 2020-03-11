Geisinger restricts visitors at hospitals

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – NEWS RELEASE To continue protecting our neighbors and health plan members against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Geisinger has enacted masking recommendations and visitor restrictions for those with respiratory illness symptoms. The changes are now in place at all Geisinger hospitals and clinics.

Symptoms of respiratory illness include fever, runny nose, cough and shortness of breath. Patients who are exhibiting respiratory illness symptoms will be provided a mask for use through the duration of their visit to the hospital or clinic. Those patients do not need to cancel their appointments.

Visitors who are considered essential to be with a patient, including a parent, spouse or primary caregiver, should also wear a mask throughout a visit if they’re showing respiratory illness symptoms. Anyone else showing respiratory illness symptoms should not visit a hospital or clinic until their symptoms have subsided.

Patients and visitors can find masks at or near the entrance ways of Geisinger’s hospitals and clinics.

Geisinger has established a hotline and webpage to help address any questions or concerns about COVID-19. Before visiting a doctor’s office, walk-in care clinic or emergency department, call your primary care doctor’s office or call Geisinger’s novel coronavirus hotline at 570-284-3657. For general questions and information about COVID-19, you can visit geisinger.org/coronavirus.