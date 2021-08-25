Geisinger requiring employees to be vaccinated by October 15

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Geisinger announced in a news release Wednesday that all employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 15.

They say the decision requiring employees to receive the vaccine follows months of careful study and discussion.

“Based on overwhelming evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, we

believe this is the right decision at the right time to protect our patients and employees and slow

the spread of this deadly virus in our communities,” said Jaewon Ryu, M.D., J.D., Geisinger’s

president and chief executive officer. “We understand that some employees who have

consciously chosen to not get vaccinated may be disappointed by this decision. We hope they

will understand that this is a necessary step to protect the health of our patients and their

colleagues.”

Employees must complete a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine series by October 15, and all new employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment beginning on the 15, the release states.

An exemption process will be available for employees who have a documented specific medical reason or religious beliefs that preclude them from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Geisinger says they have similar vaccination requirements for employees to be protected from

viruses like influenza, measles, mumps, rubella, pertussis and more.