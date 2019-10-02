Geisinger partners with U.S. Army to help soldiers after service

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — When veterans leave the Army, most come home with a wealth of skills. However, many struggle with making the post-Army career transition.

A formal signing ceremony between the U.S. Army and Geisinger was finalized Wednesday afternoon. The new partnership is aimed at helping veterans find work at the medical center once returning from duty.

Signed, sealed, and delivered. The U.S. Army and Geisinger signed a partnership agreement Wednesday afternoon as part of the Partnership for Youth Success program. This guarantees soldiers a job interview and possible employment with Geisinger after their service in the Army.

“The soldiers upon enlistment, when they pick their job for the Army, they’ll see jobs at Geisinger that align with that work and then we guarantee that interview when they leave active duty and they come back to the area,” program manager Chris Grill said.

The Pays program provides America’s youth with the unique opportunity to simultaneously serve their country while also preparing for their future.

“It’s a great tool for us to use to show that our young skilled tradesmen and professionals carry as high in credential and skill set as anybody from the civilian sector,” Lt. Colonel Ryan Bible of the U.S. Army said.

Bible says veterans often face struggles when coming back from active duty.

“The Army’s a bit more structured. There’s a little bit more guidance and direction in your everyday life and activity and some folks probably struggle with the lack of guidance, kind of like when you leave mom and dad,” Bible said.

“It’s not always the easiest transition when you take your experiences that you have from the Army and try to translate them to a job in civilian world,” Grill said.

Grill is an Army veteran who went through the transition a few years back. He tells Eyewitness News he hopes the program will reduce the burden on others who are now going through this process.

“I’m really excited for the opportunity to connect with soldiers as they transition from the Army,” Grill said.

Officials at Geisinger say they’re in the process of uploading their jobs into the system so as soldiers are enlisting, they’ll be able to work with their recruiters and identify Geisinger as an employer that they would like to participate with.

More than 700 employers have partnered with the Pays program since in launched in 2000.