Geisinger outlines COVID-19 testing procedures

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre held a news conference Saturday afternoon to inform how to handle getting checked for possible coronavirus.

Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre is urging people to call before showing up to get tested for the coronavirus. Whether it’s calling your primary care doctor or the 24/7 nurse triage line, medical professionals say that should be the first step if you are experiencing symptoms.

If you choose to call the hotline, medical officials at Geisinger say that a nurse can set up a meeting location for testing to minimize exposure. They say people with mild symptoms should also call before going to a doctor’s office, clinic, or emergency department.

Geisinger says they do not have enough tests to examine anyone who wants to get tested. In order to get tested, the hospital says you must meet screening criteria.

“Criteria involves having a fever and also having means of close contact with someone who has tested positive for corona or if you have traveled to or from an area that is endemic,” Dr. Gerald Maloney of Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre said.

As of 12 noon Saturday, no patient has been tested positive for the coronavirus at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre. The number for the nurse triage hotline is 570-284-3657 and select Option 3.

