DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Geisinger is implementing new rules regarding its masking policy.

The changes take effect Saturday, April 4th, 2020. Starting Saturday, all employees, patients and visitors will be required to wear a mask while inside a Geisinger facility.

Geisinger will provide the right level of mask to all employees, patients and visitors. The purpose of the masks is to keep low levels of fluid droplets from spreading the coronavirus.