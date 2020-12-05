Geisinger: Hospitals near capacity

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The head of Geisinger says we need to rededicate efforts to flatten the COVID-19 cure because hospital capacity is becoming limited.

Dr. Jaewon Ryu held a COVID briefing Friday and said Geisinger’s nine hospitals in Pennsylvania are running very near capacity.

He blames it on a continuing increase of COVID hospitalizations and cases, including some tied to Thanksgiving gatherings.

Geisinger is scaling back some of its non-essential services to provide more flexibility with space to treat both COVID and non-COVID patients alike.

Dr. Ryu also discussed how COVID-19 is impacting hospital personnel.

“When the spread is so significant an widespread throughout the communities, our employees are also impacted. We have had hundreds of our employees who are based on either isolation or quarantine procedures. It’s absolutely the safe thing to do, but of course that gets to how much capacity we are able to provide,” said Dr. Jaewon Ryu, President/CEO Geisinger.

Even with news of a vaccine on the horizon, Dr. Ryu urges wearing masks and avoiding gatherings.