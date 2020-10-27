Geisinger hospitals increase visitation restrictions for patients

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Geisinger announced that starting November 2nd, they will temporarily restrict routine, in-person visits to hospitalized patients at all Geisinger hospitals due to increasing COVID-19 cases.

The Geisinger press release says, for those who have an appointment at a Geisinger clinic, laboratory or radiology department, they may have one person accompany them.

Exceptions for special circumstances are also listed:

Patients who are medically unstable (two designated visitors)

All patients who are imminently dying (within hours to days), but who are not positive for or suspected to have COVID-19 (two visitors)

Patients undergoing surgery or procedures (one single-time visitor immediately after the procedure)

Delivering mothers (one support person)

Patients who are minors and those with limited decisional capacity (up to two parents or guardians)

Patients who have altered mental status, an intellectual, developmental or cognitive disability or a communication barrier (two visitors)

Patients with disruptive behavior where a family member is key to their care (two visitors)

Emergency Room patients (one designated visitor)

Patients being discharged (one visitor to help with discharge planning)

Visitors also must be at least 18 years old and complete a health screening before entering.

Geisinger is providing iPads to family members of hospitalized patients to help make communicating easier.

The restrictions will be in place until further notice.