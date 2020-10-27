Geisinger hospitals increase visitation restrictions for patients

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Geisinger announced that starting November 2nd, they will temporarily restrict routine, in-person visits to hospitalized patients at all Geisinger hospitals due to increasing COVID-19 cases.
The Geisinger press release says, for those who have an appointment at a Geisinger clinic, laboratory or radiology department, they may have one person accompany them.
Exceptions for special circumstances are also listed:
- Patients who are medically unstable (two designated visitors)
- All patients who are imminently dying (within hours to days), but who are not positive for or suspected to have COVID-19 (two visitors)
- Patients undergoing surgery or procedures (one single-time visitor immediately after the procedure)
- Delivering mothers (one support person)
- Patients who are minors and those with limited decisional capacity (up to two parents or guardians)
- Patients who have altered mental status, an intellectual, developmental or cognitive disability or a communication barrier (two visitors)
- Patients with disruptive behavior where a family member is key to their care (two visitors)
- Emergency Room patients (one designated visitor)
- Patients being discharged (one visitor to help with discharge planning)
Visitors also must be at least 18 years old and complete a health screening before entering.
Geisinger is providing iPads to family members of hospitalized patients to help make communicating easier.
The restrictions will be in place until further notice.