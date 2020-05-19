Geisinger employee accessed medical data of patients

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Hundreds of patients of Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center have been notified by the health care provider that their protected information may have been accessed by an employee in a non-permitted way.

Geisinger’s Privacy Office was alerted about a Geisinger Wyoming Valley employee that was possibly accessing medical records without necessity back in March. The office confirmed that the employee accessed the records of over 800 patients between July 2017 and March 2020.

According to the medical center, an investigation into the incident did not reveal malicious intent. However, the employee may have viewed patients’ names, dates of birth, social security numbers and contact information as well as medical conditions, diagnoses, medications, and other medical data.

“Geisinger is committed to protecting the privacy of our patients and members so we are actively exploring additional safeguards to protect our patients from a similar incident in the future,” Geisinger Assistant Privacy Officer Deb Beaver said in a press release. “We have no reason to believe the information was accessed to commit financial fraud or harm; however, out of an abundance of caution we are providing affected patients one year of identity theft protection free of charge.”

Geisinger officials say the person no longer works for the healthcare system. While they don’t believe the data is being used illegally, credit monitoring and identity theft protection enrollment instructions were provided to affected patients in their notification letters.