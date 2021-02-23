Geisinger consolidating Wyoming County facilities

NICHOLSON, WYOMING COUNTY (WBREW/YOU-TV) — Geisinger’s Primary Care Practice in Nicholson is consolidating into Geisinger Tunkhannock.

Geisinger’s plan is to transition the facility into a ConvenientCare as there are much needed services in the area. There is no time frame for completion.

“Following careful consideration and in an effort to make better health easier for our communities, Geisinger Nicholson’s primary care practice will be consolidating into Geisinger Tunkhannock. This will allow for new, much-needed services in the Nicholson area, including plans to transition the former Geisinger Nicholson site into a Geisinger ConvenientCare walk-in clinic. A date for the ConvenientCare transition hasn’t yet been set,” Geisinger said in a statement.

