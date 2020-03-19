Geisinger changes entry, visitation policies at three hospitals

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY/SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Geisinger has changed the entry and visitation policies at three hospitals in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton.

The three hospitals impacted are the Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton, the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, and Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

The following changes at Geisinger Community Medical Center go into effect immediately:

The main entrance on Mulberry Street is closed to non-emergency patients. Only patients who need emergency care should enter through the main driveway entrance. All emergency patients are asked to enter through the screening tent at the Emergency Department entrance on Mulberry Street. Mulberry Street will become a one-way street from Colfax Avenue to Arthur Avenue.

Patients and visitors are asked to use the following entrances: Those entering campus on street level or use valet service may use the entrance on Colfax Avenue. Those who use the parking garage can enter via the skybridge on the garage’s third floor.

The following changes at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre go into effect immediately: All emergency patients will enter at the east entrance and must enter the building through the tent outside of the emergency department. All other patients and visitors must enter through the main/west entrance.

The Valley Medical Building entrance is closed. Patients who have appointments there should enter through the main entrance where they will be guided to their destination. The Henry Cancer Center, Pearsall Heart Hospital and Women’s Imaging entrances will remain open with normal operating hours.

The following changes at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre go into effect Thursday, March 19th: All emergency patients will enter through the tent outside the emergency department on Roosevelt Terrace. All other patients and visitors will enter through the main entrance on Church Street. The pediatric urgent care entrance will be closed.