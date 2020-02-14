Geisinger announces $80 million expansion in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Geisinger unveils plans for an $80 million expansion project at a regional cancer facility.

It will be located at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center near Wilkes-Barre where the announcement was made Friday morning. The Frank M. and Dorothea Henry Cancer Center will expand by more than 92,000 square feet.

It will add an 18 bed in-patient unit to serve bone marrow transplant recipients. Officials say it will allow patients to stay close to home while receiving treatment.

“the average lenghth of stay in the hospital is usuall several weeks, when soeone has a new lekemia diagnosis it brings up common questions, like who’s letting ot the dog, who’s going to get the kids off the shool bus? by bringing this new inpatient unit to the northeast, it’s ging to make it that much easier for people and thier loved ones that support them when they need care,” Geisinger Cancer Institute chair Dr. Rajiv Panikkar said.

Construction of the new cancer treatment facility is to begin this summer with completion targeted for 2023.