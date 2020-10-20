Geisinger 65 Forward opens Wilkes-Barre location

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Geisinger 65 Forward opened a new location in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The newest location opened Monday, and it’s the fourth of its kind. Another location is opening next month in Hazleton, and another handful are slated to open around the region in the next year.







The facility is specifically for those 65 and older. It’s a one stop shop with primary doctors, lab, X-rays, a community room and a fitness center all under one roof.

The downtown Wilkes-Barre location is one of three opening this fall. Shamokin Dam and Wilkes-Barre are now open, with Hazleton opening in early November. For learning more about the 65 Forward Health Centers or to schedule a tour at any center, visit Geisinger.org/ForwardNews or call 866-972-0460.

Reporter Julie Dunphy will have a tour of the facility and more on the new level of healthcare tonight on later editions of Eyewitness News.