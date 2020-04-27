Geisiner calling for plasma to fight back against coronavirus

(WBRE/WYOU) — As many Pennsylvanians contract and recover from the coronavirus, one of the next steps for the medical field becomes paying that recovery forward.

Geisinger is doubling efforts for plasma donations from those who have won their battle with COVID-19 as well as those who have tested positive for antibodies to the virus. They say even though those plasma donations are an unproven aid to combating serious cases, they’re hoping enough plasma and research can help in the near future.

“The sooner we have more donors, the sooner we can get really good science behind this to understand ‘is it helpful?’ and specifically which patients does it help the most?” Dr. Gustaaf De Ridder said.

In order to qualify to give that potentially helpful plasma, you must have either tested positive for COVID-19 but have been tested negative afterward, been virus-free for 28 days, or tested positive for anitbodies.

