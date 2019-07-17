Gearing Up for Ohio: Lane One: Sarah’s Story

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Two Soap Box Derby Racers from Lycoming County are gearing up for a trip to Ohio.

The young drivers have been practicing for next week’s international competition in Akron. In lane one, Sarah Stugart, here’s Eyewitness News Reporter Joe Garrison with more on a young lady with victory on her mind.

Twelve-year-old Sarah Stugart of Williamsport uses gravity to get where she is going.

She and fellow racer, eleven-year-old Lucas McCahan of Muncy, are preparing their soapbox derby cars to go as fast as possible.

“Every time you go to check on it to make sure that it is still OK, you have to check the axles to make sure they are still lined up. You might have to tighten the steering cables a little bit to make sure it won’t steer as tight so it won’t steer as easily,” said Sarah Stugart, Superstock Division Champion

Sarah finished second in the Williamsport race last year.

Her dad says the victory this year in the super stock division,

And the invitation to Akron, Ohio for internationals has been a long-time goal.

“Oh, it was awesome. She finished second last year so that was a lot to live with for a whole year. This kind of finished that off. You are left at the top of the hill. Everybody else is at the bottom celebrating. And there I stand thinking you know, wow we did that,” noted Jim Stugart, Sarah’s Father.

Parents form pit crews and help put the cars together.

Organizers say “family” is part of a winning formula.

“They have been involved from the car building to the practice and testing. The parents have been very involved. And that is an important part to be successful in Akron” explained Barry Britton, Williamsport Soap Box Derby Association

Lucas won the stock division in the Williamsport race.

He says they support one another and share advice on the hill.

“Get down low, and try not to press your break too early, and keep it straight,” advises Lucas McCahan, Stock Division Champion.

Sarah says Lucas has been big help. “Sometimes I feel if I can’t do it, he will come over to me and say you can do it. Or when we are down there we will have a conversation. When we are coming up the hill especially, we will talk a little bit.”

“Oh yeah, just the way we practice, two cars side by side. We will trade lanes and trade wheels back and forth. They are not exactly the same cars because one is stock and one is super stock. But a majority of the things cross over and we can compare notes.” Added Lucas

They’re sharing advice, sharing the hill, and sharing a dream of finishing in victory lane.