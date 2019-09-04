Gatorland preparing for Hurricane Dorian

(WBRE/WYOU) — Animal park Gatorland in Orlando, Florida has been getting ready for Hurricane Dorian.

More than 2,000 American alligators live at Gatorland. It also features other animals including exotic birds, panthers, and bobcats which are being secured in buildings. CEO Mark McHugh explains what will happen with the alligators.

“Well folks they’ve been around for 75 million years. That ain’t their first rodeo with a nasty storm. They actually feel that barometric pressure changing, they’ll get in the water. They go down sit underwater. They’ve learned to ride out big storms by just sitting on the bottom of the ponds, come up with their nostrils and take a little breath every now and then,” McHugh said.

Staff are staying at Gatorland during the storm to assess and repair any damage once winds drop below tropical-storm levels.