Gas prices up and down during post-Thanksgiving travel

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Many are also hitting the highway to travel home after the Thanksgiving holiday and gas prices continue to fluctuate.

In Pennsylvania the average price at the pumps is nearly 20 cents more than the national average. The prices are sitting around $3.60. They continue to rise and fall but only by a few cents.

The White House says it will release 50 million barrels of oil, which they hope will lower gas prices across the country that have significantly escalated this year.

