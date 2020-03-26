Gas prices down across region

WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Prices at the pump have been dropping significantly. On average drivers are paying 50 cents less per gallon than this time last year, according to AAA. The national average is $2.12.

On Thursday, Dandy Mini Mart lowered the price of its regular gas to $1.99 per gallon. Up the road in Laceyville at Bluhm’s Shopping Center, the price was lowered last week and it’s about to be lowered again. At least three gas stations in the Laceyville and Meshoppen area have slashed gas prices below $2 a gallon.

“My car takes like $40 to fill and now it’s like way lower. So, sure I’m happy about it and a lot of other people are happy about it,” said Dakota Eberlin of Sugar Run.

According to AAA, crude oil is dipping below $22 dollars a barrel, something not seen since 2002.

Reporter Cody Butler asked “have you ever seen it at a $1.99?” Dakota responded “I have never seen it that low, I don’t think I have ever seen it below $2.50.”

“I am trying to start a trend. Get everybody’s prices down to a reasonable amount as people do not have the extra money at the moment, and there is no reason to charge more than we have to so I will keep pushing it if we can,” said Anthony Bluhm, owner, Bluhm’s Shopping Center.

With more people staying at home and spending less time on the road, Bluhm says the supply will only go up and the price at the pump is likely to continue to go down.

“Soon, we could be at $1.89, $1.79 and just keep going,” said Bluhm.