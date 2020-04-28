Gas prices continue to drop

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The falling price of gas is a welcome sight.

We found prices down to $1.69 in our area. Experts say the average gas price could drop to below $1.50 in the coming weeks. Although most people aren’t driving as much due to the stay at home order, those who have to be on the road are very pleased with the lower prices.

“Oh I’m happy that gas is cheap. It is just a shame we’re really not supposed to go anywhere or do anything now because of the virus and everything,” David Blossome of Wallopen said.

“Yeah it’s getting cheap. It’s good. Good for the customer,” Lou Lizbinski of Hazleton said.

According to Gas Buddy, the lowest price in Pennsylvania can be found in Mercer County at $1.49.