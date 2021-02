EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The cost of fuel continues to increase.

According to AAA, the average price of gas nationwide is $2.50 a gallon. In Pennsylvania, it’s $2.80 a gallon.

And it could keep going up. Crude oil futures are higher and could reach over $60 a barrel for the first time since the early days of the pandemic.

Also bad winter weather forced many Texas oil refineries to close.