Gas leaks force evacuations in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Six apartments had to be evacuated in Kingston Monday night after a natural gas leak.

UGI was on scene investigating at the 100 block of Second Avenue in the borough. Officials say two separate gas leaks happened from two stoves located on both floors of the apartment.

Six apartments were evacuated for some time, but Eyewitness News is told residents were allowed back inside.

UGI crews tell Eyewitness News the exact cause is under investigation, but say the stoves were leaking from the range.