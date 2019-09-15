Gas leak reported in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A gas leak has been reported in Kingston, which may cause some travel delays.

UGI crews are at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Market Street working on repairing the leak. Crews at the scene tell us it was discovered by somebody who was out walking and smelled it.

UGI traced the leak back to a two-inch gas main. Crews initially had everything from Kingston Corners to Wyoming Seminary closed off.

As of 10:35 p.m. Saturday night, about three blocks of Market Street are closed off.