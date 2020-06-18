Gas driller pushes back against grand jury, defends record

DIMOCK, Pa. (AP) — A gas driller is pushing back against a grand jury’s claim that it acted with “long-term indifference” toward a Pennsylvania community where high levels of methane leaked into residential groundwater supplies.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. was charged this week with breaking state environmental laws. A grand jury investigation found the Houston-based driller failed to fix faulty gas wells that are leaking methane into aquifers in Dimock and surrounding communities.

In a written statement, Cabot says its “history and involvement in the community shows a very different reality than what was painted” by the grand jury. The company faces a preliminary hearing next month on 15 charges.

It has not yet entered a plea.