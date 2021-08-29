Garlic and Herb Festival drums up a good time in Drums

DRUMS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A festival dedicated to a smelly, but delicious, vegetable saw some nice crowds Sunday in Luzerne County.

The 20th annual Garlic and Herb Festival held its second day at Zanolini’s Nursery and Country Shop in Drums. There were crafters, live music, a Chinese auction and of course, the food, including garlic-flavored ice cream.

A garlic-eating contest was also part of Sunday’s fun for the many garlic enthusiasts who attended.

“I love the Tom’s kielbasa burgers, I love the French fries, I love the ice cream garlic, and it’s great for the community,” Cindy Parks of Shickshinny said.

“Just that it is a fun family event and if you like to see some crazy contests, the hot pepper and the garlic-eating contest are really crowd pleasers,” Paula Willis of Zanolini Nursery and Country Shop said.

More than a thousand people attended each day of the festival.