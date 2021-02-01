Garbage and recycling pickup canceled for some Wilkes-Barre residents on Tuesday

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown sent out a notice that garbage and recycling collection will be canceled for certain neighborhoods Tuesday, due to significant snow fall.

Residents of North End, Heights, and Brookside Neighborhoods will not have their trash and recycling picked up on February 2.

There is no word yet on whether it will be rescheduled or not.