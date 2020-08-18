Game commission takes porcupine from downtown Wilkes-Barre back to natural habitat

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – An elusive porcupine, which has spent the past week making a tree outside the Eyewitness News studios its home, is headed back to its natural habitat.









Eyewitness News Maintenance Supervisor Al Monko spotted the prickly rodent Tuesday morning scaling down the tree and headed into the television station parking lot.

He coaxed it to a corner of the building and then barricaded the porcupine until Pennsylvania Game Commission subcontractor John Ackourey arrived to safely cage the animal and release it into a wooded area.

We will have more about the porcupine’s escapades tonight on Eyewitness News.