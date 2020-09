SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Game Commission was in Lackawanna County Tuesday, aiding a bear from a tree.

The bear was spotted on the 500 block of Court Street in Scranton Tuesday afternoon. The game warden was on scene to assist the young adult black bear with Scranton Police on standby as they worked to capture the bear.

Officials used a sedative to knock the bear out, before putting him into a transport vehicle. The warden says the bear will be released back into the wild.