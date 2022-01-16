Gallery: Winter weather comes to NEPA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — As snow comes down, Eyewitness News had crews out and about in our coverage area.

Eyewitness New reporter Caroline Foreback was out in Wilkes-Barre, where she said it was looking like the inside of a snow globe. Below are some of the scenes she saw Sunday night.

Eyewitness News reporter Jazzmyn Allen was in Williamsport. Below is what she was seeing Sunday night.

Eyewitness News meteorologist and reporter Thomas Battle was in Fairview Township, Luzerne County. This is what he saw while out in the field.

Eyewitness News reporter Joe Garrison was out in Union County. Here’s what he was seeing on Bucknell University campus Sunday night.

