Gala honors military women

(WBRE/WYOU) — A museum that honors women who served in the military is getting a boost thanks to a holiday gala.

About 100 people turned out Friday night at the Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort. The gala served as a fundraiser for the women veterans and military family services. The museum opened in June in Mount Pocono.

It’s the only military museum in Pennsylvania dedicated to women who’ve served. An empty table was set at the gala symbolizing prisoners of war and missing in action. Featured speaker, retired command Sergeant Major Cynthia Pritchett, spent 36 years serving our country.

“We have an Army women’s museum at Fort Lee, Virginia which is huge but these little pockets where women’s history, military history is captured is a good thing,” Pritchett said.

“To see this turnout and the support. This is really such a joy, such a fulfilling moment for me,” Women Veterans Museum found, retired sergeant major Claudette Williams said.

The museum has already outgrown its current location and may look for a bigger space in the new year.