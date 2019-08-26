G.R.A.S.P. walk held at Kirby Park to honor loved ones lost to overdose

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Losing a loved one to addiction is a painful experience. An event in Luzerne County aims to ease some of that pain.

Groups gathered at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre to support people in recovery and lives lost to addiction.

Pinwheels lined the park, symbolizing the 170 lives lost to an overdose last year in Luzerne County alone.

Participants went on a walk to remember those who have died from an overdose. Families also shared their stories and remembered their loved ones.

“What we need to do is end the stigma,” Carol Coolbaugh, Organizer of the International Overdose Awareness Day Walk said. “And the more we talk about it, and the more we’re open about our loved ones, and what happened to them, the better it’ll be.”

The group G.R.A.S.P. (Grief Recovery After Substance Passing) sponsored the event.