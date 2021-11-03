Future truck drivers on road to success with local CDL training program

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Truck drivers are in high demand.

But before hitting the open road, drivers must undergo training and obtain a CDL license. Big rigs rolled around the driving range at Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke. Students learning behind the wheel are enrolled in the commercial driver’s license training program.

“You’re taking a vehicle that’s almost 70 feet long and can weigh 80,000 pounds, so it’s imperative that they get the basics, the fundamentals, they have to be strong on those, they have to understand the safety aspects of it,” director of training John Craven said.

The four-week course is a combination of classroom and on-road experience. Instructors prepare students to take and pass the state’s commercial driver’s license test and put their futures in drive.

“I’m super excited about keeping the economy going, you know, because truckers are a big part of that. And I’m just really happy to be part of that,” student John Williams of Scranton said.

Safety is a key component of the program which helps with the transition from driving a car to driving a large tractor-trailer.

“Before even touching the vehicle, we learn all the proper handling of the vehicle, how to inspect the vehicle, make sure it is up to regulations, and going from there, we learn how to be safe on the road, be safe in the range, be safe with others,” student Jacob Revak of Wilkes-Barre said.

Craven says he’s seen an uptick in applicants, including female drivers.

“It doesn’t take any special strength or anything else to drive one of these things. So we are getting many more females and it’s good to see,” Craven said.

The CDL training program at LCCC has an 88 percent job placement record. For more information, head to luzerne.edu.