Future of Williamsport’s former City Hall building being debated

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s a debate on the future of Williamsport’s former City Hall building.

Now the city is exploring a new possibility. Between the flooding and the mold, the building has suffered a lot of damage. Mayor Derek Slaughter tells Eyewitness News they’re exploring the possibility of putting City Hall up for sale.

“We are where we are right now and a decision needs to be made,” Mayor Slaughter said.

Williamsport’s City Hall is condemned and has been vacant since August. Recently Mayor Slaughter announced the city is seeking proposals from realtors about possibly selling the building.

“On Friday we sent out an RFP for realtor services to have realtors start to explore the various options for City Hall,” Mayor Slaughter said.

Over the past couple decades, the building had many unresolved issues, leading to much of the damage seen here.







“There’s the roof, there’s the H-VAC, there’s the fire alarm system, the ADA upgrade. So there are a number of items related to City Hall that are going to be very costly,” Mayor Slaughter said.

They don’t have an exact amount of what it would cost to repair the building yet, but they’re working on multiple reports to see what’s the best option.

“We’ll have the engineering company to give us an up-to-date 2022 report on City Hall and other buildings,” Mayor Slaughter said.

The city will begin giving tours of City Hall next month and realtors can submit their requests for proposals until April 8th.

“Once we’ve selected a realtor and it goes before council, pending the council’s approval then we can start the process of what the future of City Hall looks like,” Mayor Slaughter said.

To be clear, City Hall isn’t officially up for sale and because it’s a historical building from the late 1800s, it will be preserved regardless of who owns it.