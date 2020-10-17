Furry Friends Food Bank opens in Monroe County

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Furry Friends Food Bank finally opened its doors Saturday afternoon, stocked with food for cats, dogs, pigs and other animals.

“We are a 501-C non-profit. We are here to help support Monroe County and the surrounding counties for people that are struggling to feed their pets,” said Felicia Katz, President, Furry Friends Food Bank.

“People need help and we’re just trying to help them the best we can,” said Ashley Katz-Rehrig, Youth Volunteer.

Katz tells us she’s seen an increase in need for pet food over the past couple months, especially among seniors.

“I just feel like they’re often looked over, passed over. They are the ones we really need to tend to. They’re struggling financially I’m sure because this COVID… even all these… the money that’s coming out. Nothing is going to them. So I’ve seen where the elderly had gone ahead and forgo their own food and medications to feed their pets,” said Katz.

Jane Ferry stopped in to the food bank to pick up some food for her pets.

“I feed my pets before I feed myself. But no I have food. I have friends that give me food. And I go to a food bank,” said Jane Farry.

Farry calls her pets her babies. She’s glad the animal food bank is now open to help her have security.

“I think it’s great. I mean there’s not that many around,” said Farry.

Furry Friends Food Bank asks people to make an appointment before going to pick up food.

To visit their website, Click Here.