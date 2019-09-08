FunFest returns to Hazleton for 41st year

(WBRE/WYOU) — The streets of Hazleton were filled with music Saturday.

A band of students from the area called the Cellar Dwellers helped kick off the 41st annual FunFest. The free family street festival is being held all weekend long on Broad Street in Hazleton.

FunFest is sponsored by the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce and featured food, music, and activities. Plus the weather cooperated perfectly for this year’s theme.

“With our theme this year, we have the beach at Funfest as well at City Park, so we’ve got little ones playing all day, building sandcastles and a lot of fun that way too,” Chamber of Commerce president Mary Malone said.

FunFest kicks off again Sunday at noon. Day 2 features a Jimmy Buffet tribute band called Parrot Beach.