TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Funeral services are being held today for a murder victim in Wyoming County.

The services for Haley Lorenzen will be held at the Sheldon Funeral Home in Tunkhannock this afternoon.

Lorenzen disappeared in December of last year. Her body was recently discovered along the Susquehanna River in Plymouth.

Her boyfriend, Phillip Walters has been charged with her death. He is set to stand trial in early September.