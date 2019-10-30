Funeral Services Held for 13-Year-old Fire Victim

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) It’s been less than a week since a fire destroyed a home in Lackawanna County killing 13 year old Brandin Churmblo.

His funeral was held Wednesday morning just down the street from where he lived. Eyewitness News Reporter Anja Whitehead spoke with his brokenhearted friends.

It’s a solemn day for friends and family of 13-year-old Brandin Churmblo as many gathered to say goodbye. His family friends and classmates took time to remember the person he was.

“He was really nice, he was really quiet, he brought the best out in others and he was really sweet,” said Iveyanna White, Classmate.

“He had so much respect for everyone. He always put other people before himself,” said Isabella Godwin, Classmate.

Brandin died in a horrific house fire on October 24th. Many are devastated by this great loss.

“I think it’s crazy how fast someone can leave us like that. I had gotten on the bus and I hadn’t even noticed he wasn’t at the bus stop and when I heard I just couldn’t believe it,” said White.

“It’s a tragedy, I wish I got a chance to say goodbye. I just feel more at peace knowing that I get a final goodbye with him” said Godwin

As friends remember Brandin they’re taking the time to think of his family and all they’ve endured. “I feel so much sympathy because she (the mother) just lost her son, she lost everything and she has two kids to tend to” said Godwin

“I feel so bad for the family especially because they have lost everything and I can’t even imagine that” noted White.

The funeral was at 9:30 this morning and the burial service was held directly after.