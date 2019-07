SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton funeral home director will spend 15 months in prison for tax evasion.

According to the United States Attorney’s office, Al Hughes diverted nearly $900,000 for his personal benefit from four area funeral homes. He also failed to report it as income.

He was ordered to pay restitution to the IRS. He will report to prison in September.