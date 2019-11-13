Funds needed to complete Operation Santa Hut

JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bells will be ringing the sad, sad news. That is if Santa’s new house doesn’t get all the proper fixings it needs before the Christmas season.

The old Santa House on Main Street is a big attraction during the Jersey Shore Christmas parade. It’s slowly falling apart. But there’s some good news. A new and improved Santa House is on its way but first, a little extra help is needed from the community.

Welcome to Operation Santa Hut: Jersey Shore’s new Santa House 2.0.

“We need the new Santa House. I mean our old one’s slowly deteriorating, falling apart and I just want a safer place for the kids to come and see Santa Claus,” Harry Rayson, chairman of Santa House said.

Rayson started his mission in July to replace the old Santa House and bring in this one instead.

“The old one is falling apart. You slam the door and the walls come out,” John Lamey of Jersey Shore said.

The new main building is paid off, but Santa is in need of some extra helpers to make sure the inside is well-equipped for Christmas. And time is running out for donations.

“The money that we’re raising now will go towards our insolation, the wiring, all the plugs, everything that we need done inside. The paneling decorations if we can get them,” Rayson said.

“We’re going to have one big light on the ceiling but on the outside, we’re going to do the whole trimming with the lights and everything,” Lamey said. “We have brand new toys. We have dolls. We have popcorn bowls. We have crayons and coloring books and candy canes and we have stockings that we fill for each of the kids.”

Once the house is complete, organizers say it will bring the magic of Christmas to Jersey Shore.

“It’s something for the kids to do and we want to keep the kids happy,” Lamey said.

About $4,000 more is needed to complete Operation Santa Hut for the Santa parade on December 7th.