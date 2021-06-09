Funds collected for wheelchair accessible swing in Hazleton donated to charity

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A wheelchair accessible swing, thought to be stolen out of a Hazleton playground, turned out to be placed in storage by city workers after it was damaged. A fundraising effort was started to replace the swing before it was learned it was not stolen.

On Wednesday, several groups in Hazleton donated funds they collected from people who wanted to help replace the swing.

$15,000 in total was raised and will now be given to people in need in the region.

“When we found out about this and we saw the amazing community response, AllOne Foundation and Charities Leadership said we need to encourage and expand on that kind of community outreach,” said John Cosgrove, the executive director of AllOne Foundation and Charities.

City officials will work with the AllOne Foundation and charities as well as United Way of Greater Hazleton and the Hazleton Standard Speaker to determine how best to distribute the money.