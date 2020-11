WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Non-profit Camp Susque is partnering with a Williamsport coffee shop, Alabaster Coffee, for a fundraiser to help offset the costs of hosting students in remote learning.

Costs of caring for students during remote learning has been more than $200,000.

About a dozen other Williamsport businesses have since agreed to match Alabaster’s donation, allowing Camp Susque to split the profits among all eight learning sites opened during remote learning.