Fundraiser helps Scranton students with transportation needs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local woman is helping to raise funds for students who walk to school in Scranton.

Every day Scranton High School senior Bryan Sanchez walks 30 minutes to school, no matter the weather.

In the Scranton School District, transportation is not provided for high school students. In years past, corporations have donated money to pay for Colts bus passes for students, but that didn’t happen this year. So Ellen Keller Moore stepped in.

“Family members of mine were just going to make a donation and then we just thought if we started a GoFundMe, maybe we could just increase the amount and draw some attention,” Keller Moore said.

Her goal is to support the students and families who need it most.

“The students that are walking the furthest to Scranton High School are those that have the greatest needs. They’re children who are living in public housing projects who might not have the appropriate clothing, who aren’t dressed warmly enough in the winter months,” Keller Moore said.

The success of the GoFundMe has been shocking. So far they have raised over $7,000. $5,800 buys 200 bus passes and that will get the school through roughly 2 months.

The school district will divide the donations between Scranton and West Scranton High Schools.