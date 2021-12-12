Fundraiser held in Shickshinny to benefit family after fire

SHICKSHINNY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County community is coming together to help a family that lost everything in a fire on Friday.

Nothing remains of a Kruczck family home on South Main Street and East Butler Street in Shickshinny.

Flames engulfed the structure and it collapsed during the fire. Candice Kruczck and her husband are borough council members. A total of seven people resided in the home.

Sunday, a fundraiser was held at the Sew Much Love shop in downtown Shickshinny. The store owners Collen and Courtney Nobel hosted the fundraiser and bake sale to help those displaced by the fire.

Several other fundraisers are taking place as well to help the family.