Fundraiser held for V-Spot in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A community came together Sunday night to help out-of-work employees of a local bar.

On New Year’s Eve, the V-Spot in Scranton was getting ready for what should have been a busy night, when a fire broke out on the roof. V-Spot employees are out of work until the bar can reopen.

Sunday afternoon, NEPA Scene partnered with Peculiar Kitchen in Scranton to host a fundraising event. V-Spot co-owner Vinnie Archer says he’s humbled to see the support from the community.

“I’ve never felt this before and I couldn’t be more gracious,” Archer said.

If all goes well with inspections, Archer hopes they will be able to re-open next week.

Latest Videos