Fundraiser held for Monroe County veteran’s museum

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A veteran’s museum in Monroe County got a financial boost Sunday night.

The Monroe County Joint Veterans Honor Guard hosted a dinner and comedy show Sunday night to help raise funds for a project in the works.

The honor guard has plans laid out for the renovation of their veteran’s museum. And this dinner brings the organization one step closer.

The night began with a presentation of colors and ended with a comedy show. All to help the Monroe County Joint Veterans Honor Guard and American Legion Post 903 renovate their newly acquired veteran’s museum.

The property off Fairview Avenue in Mount Pocono is more than a century old and has been abandoned for the last seven years. The neglect has caused extensive damage, requiring monumental repairs.

The organization’s mission is to renovate these buildings to honor Monroe County veterans, create spaces for various veteran organizations, and temporary housing for veterans in need. Those in attendance Sunday night say this is something Monroe County needs and will help honor the veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“The vision of the museum is amazing, and I so want to spend this next year figuring out how we can benefit veterans better because we need this museum. We need to know and we need to remember the veterans that gave their lives for our country,” Monroe County Joint Arms veteran guard sergeant at arms David Newcomb said.

“It’s very ambitious. The guys have recent photographs of the progress being made and it’s a little bit overwhelming, but picture there is a representation of what it’ll look like when were done,” retired Army sergeant first class Richard Bennett said.

The purpose of Sunday night’s dinner was to ask for the public’s help to make their vision for these buildings a reality as well as establish a long-needed local veteran center in Monroe County.

The veteran’s center will be named “Thomas Bowditch Veterans Education Center and Museum” in honor of Post 903 commander Thomas Bowditch who died last year and was the founder of the Monroe County Joint Veterans Honor Guard.