Fundraiser benefits special needs playground

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fundraiser aimed at building a special needs playground in Luzerne County picked up some serious steam Friday.

“Lizzie’s Fabulous Friday Footlong Fundraiser” was held at Torony’s Giant Hotdog in Plains Township. The kitchen was busy serving up footlongs and other food to hungry customers.

Raffles and donations helped bring in much needed-cash for the project targeted for Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre.

Lizzie Breznay sponsored the fundraiser. She serves on the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground committee.