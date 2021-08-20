Fundraiser benefits special needs playground

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fundraiser aimed at building a special needs playground in Luzerne County picked up some serious steam Friday.

“Lizzie’s Fabulous Friday Footlong Fundraiser” was held at Torony’s Giant Hotdog in Plains Township. The kitchen was busy serving up footlongs and other food to hungry customers.

Raffles and donations helped bring in much needed-cash for the project targeted for Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre.

Lizzie Breznay sponsored the fundraiser. She serves on the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground committee.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos