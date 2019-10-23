Fundraiser at Miller’s Ale House supports SPCA of Luzerne County

(WBRE/WYOU) — A restaurant chain teams up with an area non-profit for a fundraiser Tuesday in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Miller’s Ale House on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard was supporting the SPCA of Luzerne County. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. guests were invited to dine-in and have 20 percent of their bill go directly to the SPCA. PA Live’s Bryan Scofield and Haley Bianco were there to support the effort.

“It’s great when you have the businesses helping non-profits raise funds. It’s just really heartwarming,” volunteer Neal Smulovitz said.

Miller’s Ale House supports numerous non-profits in the community.