Funding targets NEPA opioid-related deaths

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new effort to combat the opioid crisis in northeastern Pennsylvania is getting some major federal funding.

It was announced at a news conference on Wednesday but the goal isn’t to use the funds for increased law enforcement. Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller explains how the initiative will work.

“I’m in treatment myself.” 38-year-old Dorie Scalamonti of Clarks Green got hooked on prescription pain medication nearly two decades ago.

“People don’t understand. It’s not just the physical. It’s a mental addiction as well,” she said.

An addiction that’s complex and claims about 60 lives per 100,000 Lackawanna County residents a year.

“This is a big deal,” said Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell at a news conference at the Federal Courthouse in Scranton.

He was talking about a $900,000 U.S. Department of Justice grant to fund something new in Lackawanna County called COAP which stands for Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Site-based Program. It will examine opioid overdose deaths countywide and determine what does and doesn’t work to curb the crisis.

Mr. Powell said, “To be able to hire and dedicate personnel in order to address this on a consistent and sustained basis is truly the key.”

Lackawanna County Judge Michael Barrasse previously served as Lackawanna County D.A. He spoke during the news conference that he firmly believes in an evidence-based approach to fighting opioid abuse.

“What this study is going to do is give us a road map for the future. If we don’t start looking at it that way rather than what’s already happened to make an arrest, we’re never going to get out of this problem,” he said.

The problem sees Lackawanna County bucking a trend. While most of the Middle District of Pennsylvania is seeing a declining number of opioid overdose deaths U.S. Atty. David Freed said, “Northeastern Pennsylvania, still pretty steady. It’s a leveling off but not a decrease. I want to get to that decrease.”

Mr. Powell acknowledges there’s already a lot of data out there concerning the opioid crisis. But he believes with this major funding, his office will be able to dig deeper. Four individuals will be dedicated to sifting through the data detailing why and how so many are dying from opioids.

“And oftentimes we don’t have the personnel power to then follow through and execute. Through the DA’s office with bodies on hand we will be able to get that job done,” said Mr. Powell.

The COAP program in Lackawanna County is slated to begin in January and will last three years. It will also serve as a test to see if this type of program can be successfully applied in other communities.