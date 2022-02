SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The County of Lackawanna Transit System will be getting millions of dollars from the infrastructure bill.

Senator Bob Casey held a roundtable discussion Thursday morning. He spoke with a driver of COLTS, riders and officials to hear about what new services and improvements are needed most.

Casey touted the $2.1 million investment in public transit as instrumental to seniors living in Lackawanna County.