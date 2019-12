(WBRE/WYOU) — It’s New Year’s Eve and Wallethub is out with fun facts about the holiday.

They found 83 percent of Americans spend less than $200 on New Year’s Eve celebrations. About a quarter of those surveyed plan to celebrate at home.

45 percent say they will celebrate with family while only 15 percent said they’d attend a public event or party. 12 percent of Americans will fall asleep before midnight and 54 percent of respondents said they will ring in the new year with a kiss.