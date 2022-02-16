Fun and Winter Olympic Games at the West Pittston Library

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Olympic competition is heating up as the games wind down.

Wednesday night, kids in our area got to participate in the games in a unique way at a local library.

A Parade of Nations kicked off the West Pittston Library‘s Winter Olympic Games. It’s an opportunity for kids to learn about the Olympics in a fun and interactive way at their local library.









The free event is organized by Summer Belles, the library’s youth services coordinator and Olympics super-fan.

“I don’t think that everyone follows the Olympics, so I thought it was important to kind of make it aware that it’s happening and that they could possibly be in the Olympics someday,” Belles said.

From speed skating on paper plates, to bobsledding through an obstacle course with teammates, kids got their competitive spirit flowing. Belles also puts an emphasis on literacy.

“I always try to tie in books to any of the events that I have. So I have a display of books about the Olympics, about some of the athletes that the kids may or may not know, and just to introduce them to the library because maybe some of the kids have not even been in the library before, and to just see that a library is more than just books and you can have a lot of fun and it’s a great resource for other things as well,” Belles said.

Parents say they’re especially thankful for those resources.

“The programs that they run for kids and even adults is just amazing that they have so many free programs, it’s a great thing for the community,” James Rogers of West Pittston said.

“I wish that some of our other local libraries had activities like this. But, yeah, we love it… We love this library,” Grace and Mary Frances Rigelwood of Jenkins Township said.

The West Pittston Library first hosted the event in 2014.